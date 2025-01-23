← Company Directory
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co ranges from $62.3K to $88.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Brown Brothers Harriman & Co's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

$70.5K - $80.3K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$62.3K$70.5K$80.3K$88.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sits at a yearly total compensation of $88,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $62,250.

Other Resources