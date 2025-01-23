← Company Directory
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Poland at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co ranges from PLN 81.8K to PLN 112K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Brown Brothers Harriman & Co's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 87.6K - PLN 106K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 81.8KPLN 87.6KPLN 106KPLN 112K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Business Analyst submissions at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 120K+ (sometimes PLN 1.2M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 111,657. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co for the Business Analyst role in Poland is PLN 81,818.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Brown Brothers Harriman & Co

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • DoorDash
  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources