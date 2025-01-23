← Company Directory
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Accountant

  • All Accountant Salaries

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in United States at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co ranges from $56.1K to $78.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Brown Brothers Harriman & Co's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

$60.7K - $70.6K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$56.1K$60.7K$70.6K$78.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Accountant submissions at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Accountant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $78,540. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co for the Accountant role in United States is $56,100.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Brown Brothers Harriman & Co

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • DoorDash
  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources