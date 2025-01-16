← Company Directory
Brose
Brose Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Brose ranges from CZK 749K to CZK 1.02M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Brose's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 802K - CZK 969K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 749KCZK 802KCZK 969KCZK 1.02M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Brose?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Brose sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,021,830. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brose for the Information Technologist (IT) role is CZK 748,755.

