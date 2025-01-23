← Company Directory
Broadsign
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Broadsign Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Canada at Broadsign ranges from CA$128K to CA$179K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Broadsign's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$137K - CA$162K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$128KCA$137KCA$162KCA$179K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Broadsign?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Broadsign in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$178,522. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Broadsign for the Software Engineering Manager role in Canada is CA$128,170.

