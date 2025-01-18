Stock Type

RSU

At Broadcom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

Broadcom provides multi-year stock grants, ensuring refreshers for both the current and following year. These grants vest in equal portions as shown in the graphs above. The value of these grants can vary annually based on stock performance.