Broadcom
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

  • Greater Bengaluru

Broadcom Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Broadcom ranges from ₹7.97M per year for ICB 3 to ₹10.07M per year for ICB 4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹8.83M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Broadcom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
ICB 1
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
ICB 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
ICB 3
Senior Engineer
₹7.97M
₹3.02M
₹4.65M
₹297K
ICB 4
Staff Engineer
₹10.07M
₹4.26M
₹5.01M
₹797K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Broadcom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Broadcom provides multi-year stock grants, ensuring refreshers for both the current and following year. These grants vest in equal portions as shown in the graphs above. The value of these grants can vary annually based on stock performance.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Broadcom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Broadcom provides multi-year stock grants, ensuring refreshers for both the current and following year. These grants vest in equal portions as shown in the graphs above. The value of these grants can vary annually based on stock performance.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at Broadcom in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹14,529,820. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Broadcom for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹7,706,420.

