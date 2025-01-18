Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Broadcom ranges from $157K per year for ICB 2 to $438K per year for ICB 5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $302K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Broadcom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
ICB 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ICB 2
$157K
$128K
$23.9K
$4.6K
ICB 3
$253K
$158K
$65.5K
$29.6K
ICB 4
$301K
$182K
$78.1K
$41.6K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Broadcom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Broadcom provides multi-year stock grants, ensuring refreshers for both the current and following year. These grants vest in equal portions as shown in the graphs above. The value of these grants can vary annually based on stock performance.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Broadcom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Broadcom provides multi-year stock grants, ensuring refreshers for both the current and following year. These grants vest in equal portions as shown in the graphs above. The value of these grants can vary annually based on stock performance.