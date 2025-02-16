All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries
View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Broadcom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Broadcom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Broadcom provides multi-year stock grants, ensuring refreshers for both the current and following year. These grants vest in equal portions as shown in the graphs above. The value of these grants can vary annually based on stock performance.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Broadcom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Broadcom provides multi-year stock grants, ensuring refreshers for both the current and following year. These grants vest in equal portions as shown in the graphs above. The value of these grants can vary annually based on stock performance.