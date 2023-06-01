← Company Directory
Britive
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Britive that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Britive is a cloud-native security solution for enterprises that offers dynamic and intelligent privileged access administration for multi-cloud environments. It helps organizations implement cloud security best practices and prevents security breaches and operational disruptions while increasing efficiency and user productivity. Britive allows for rapid discovery of privileged access blind spots and ensures ongoing oversight and control for cloud applications and platforms. It is favored by leading analysts and backed by top-tier VCs and prominent angel investors.

    britive.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    66
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Britive

    Related Companies

    • Square
    • Airbnb
    • SoFi
    • Flipkart
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources