← Company Directory
British Airways
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

  • United Kingdom

British Airways UX Designer Salaries in United Kingdom

The median UX Designer compensation in United Kingdom package at British Airways totals £68.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for British Airways's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
British Airways
Senior Product Designer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£68.7K
Level
L3
Base
£63.6K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£5.1K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at British Airways?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.9K+ (sometimes £239K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at British Airways in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £70,356. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at British Airways for the UX Designer role in United Kingdom is £68,697.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for British Airways

Related Companies

  • Quora
  • Bitstamp
  • HealthifyMe
  • Blockchain.com
  • Thrive Global
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources