Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Bristol Myers Squibb Data Scientist Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Data Scientist compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Bristol Myers Squibb totals $294K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bristol Myers Squibb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bristol Myers Squibb
Senior Principal Scientist
San Francisco Bay Area
Total per year
$294K
Level
hidden
Base
$212K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$42K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Bristol Myers Squibb?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

25%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Bristol Myers Squibb, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (NaN% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (Infinity% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (Infinity% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 5th-year (Infinity% per period)

There is a 2-year vesting cliff.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Bristol Myers Squibb in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $331,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bristol Myers Squibb for the Data Scientist role in San Francisco Bay Area is $294,000.

Other Resources