Brillio
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Bengaluru

Brillio Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Brillio totals ₹743K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Brillio's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Brillio
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹743K
Level
L8
Base
₹743K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Brillio?

₹13.64M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Brillio in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,879,068. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brillio for the Backend Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹760,328.

