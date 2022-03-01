← Company Directory
Bright Power
Bright Power Salaries

Bright Power's salary ranges from $82,410 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $87,958 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bright Power. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Analyst
$82.4K
Software Engineer
$88K
The highest paying role reported at Bright Power is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $87,958. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bright Power is $85,184.

