Bridge Money
    Bridge is a fintech company focused on improving the financial position of low-to-middle income consumers in America. While most fintech innovations focus on credit products, Bridge aims to innovate on the asset side of the ledger. They help members monetize their data through their app and card products, allowing them to share anonymized data with third-party businesses and earn money. Members can choose what data to share and when, giving them control over their data. Bridge's goal is to help members uncover more opportunities to earn money and build wealth, positioning themselves as the money-maker in your pocket.

    bridgemoney.co
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $0-$1M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

