Brick&Bolt
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Brick&Bolt Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in India at Brick&Bolt ranges from ₹3.05M to ₹4.34M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Brick&Bolt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹3.46M - ₹3.94M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹3.05M₹3.46M₹3.94M₹4.34M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Brick&Bolt?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Brick&Bolt in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,342,572. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brick&Bolt for the Product Manager role in India is ₹3,054,521.

