Brex
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Production Software Engineer

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Brex Production Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Production Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Brex totals $460K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Brex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Brex
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$460K
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
$260K
Stock (/yr)
$200K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Brex?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Brex, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

7 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Production Software Engineer at Brex in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $700,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brex for the Production Software Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $500,000.

