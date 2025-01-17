← Company Directory
Brex
Brex Software Engineer Salaries in Brazil

Software Engineer compensation in Brazil at Brex ranges from R$156K per year for L1 to R$817K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Brazil package totals R$738K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Brex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
L1(Entry Level)
R$156K
R$145K
R$10.5K
R$0
Software Engineer
L2
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Software Engineer II
L3
R$638K
R$587K
R$51.2K
R$0
Senior Software Engineer
L4
R$817K
R$781K
R$36.1K
R$0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Brex, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

7 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Brex in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$909,037. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brex for the Software Engineer role in Brazil is R$737,577.

Other Resources