Brewster Home Fashions
    Brewster Home Fashions is a 5th generation family business that creates beautiful wallpapers and home décor products. They are a global leader in the industry, with offices on three continents and a reputation for producing fresh and original decor for both residential and commercial markets. They travel the world to interpret design and color trends and bring innovative and inspiring products to the marketplace. With roots in the industry for over 120 years, Brewster Home Fashions is known for their superior quality products and on-trend designs.

    http://brewsterwallcovering.com
    1935
    126
    $10M-$50M
