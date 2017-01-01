Company Directory
BRC
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about BRC that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    BRC: A trusted accounting, tax, and advisory firm serving the Southeast for over 75 years. With 225 professionals across offices in Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Dunn, we deliver premier business solutions to middle market companies, private enterprises, nonprofits, small businesses, and government entities. Our dedicated industry teams provide specialized expertise across key sectors, while our DFK International membership extends our capabilities globally. At BRC, we combine deep regional knowledge with world-class resources to help your business thrive.

    brc.cpa
    Website
    1947
    Year Founded
    317
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for BRC

    Related Companies

    • Lyft
    • Pinterest
    • Google
    • Intuit
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources