Bravura Solutions
Bravura Solutions Salaries

Bravura Solutions's salary ranges from $14,413 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in India at the low-end to $141,055 for a Information Technologist (IT) in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bravura Solutions. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Data Science Manager
$119K
Human Resources
$40.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$141K

Management Consultant
$14.4K
Software Engineer
$113K
Solution Architect
$114K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bravura Solutions is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $141,055. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bravura Solutions is $113,406.

