Bravo Sports has a proud history of manufacturing products with โ€œwheels.โ€ In fact, we began as a wheel manufacturer in 1965. Throughout the years, we started manufacturing other accessories, rooted in โ€œwheeledโ€ platforms, such as Skateboards, Scooters, Ride-Ons and Roller Skates. Today, we have transformed into a major outdoor play and recreation products manufacturer and have grown into a global industry leader.