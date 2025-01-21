← Company Directory
Brane Enterprises
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Brane Enterprises Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Pakistan at Brane Enterprises ranges from PKR 11.1M to PKR 15.46M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Brane Enterprises's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

PKR 11.89M - PKR 14.01M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
PKR 11.1MPKR 11.89MPKR 14.01MPKR 15.46M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Brane Enterprises?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Brane Enterprises in Pakistan sits at a yearly total compensation of PKR 15,461,349. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brane Enterprises for the Marketing role in Pakistan is PKR 11,100,456.

