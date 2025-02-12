← Company Directory
Brane Enterprises
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Brane Enterprises Salaries

Brane Enterprises's salary ranges from $13,451 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $102,378 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Brane Enterprises. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $23.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $29.8K
Data Analyst
$28.8K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

75 7
75 7
Hardware Engineer
$13.5K
Management Consultant
$37.8K
Marketing
$46.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$14.1K
Sales
$102K
Solution Architect
$41.5K
Technical Program Manager
$38K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Brane Enterprises is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $102,378. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brane Enterprises is $33,830.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Brane Enterprises

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Dropbox
  • Uber
  • SoFi
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources