Brandwatch
Brandwatch Salaries

Brandwatch's salary ranges from $18,856 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Bulgaria at the low-end to $168,560 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Brandwatch. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Analyst
$79.6K
Customer Service
$18.9K
Data Science Manager
$169K

Product Designer
$84.2K
Product Design Manager
$49.4K
Product Manager
$137K
Sales
$58.2K
Software Engineer
$68.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$126K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Brandwatch is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,560. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brandwatch is $79,600.

