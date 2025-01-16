← Company Directory
Brainly
  Salaries
  Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Brainly Product Designer Salaries

Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 2.05M - UAH 2.48M
Poland
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 1.92MUAH 2.05MUAH 2.48MUAH 2.61M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Brainly?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Brainly in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 2,614,531. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brainly for the Product Designer role in Ukraine is UAH 1,915,820.

