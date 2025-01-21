← Company Directory
Brain
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Brain Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Brain ranges from RON 165K to RON 226K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Brain's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 179K - RON 212K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 165KRON 179KRON 212KRON 226K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Cybersecurity Analyst submissions at Brain to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RON 140K+ (sometimes RON 1.4M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Brain?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Cybersecurity Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Brain sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 225,851. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brain for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is RON 164,969.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Brain

Related Companies

  • Sitecore
  • REI Systems
  • FiscalNote
  • Swimlane
  • AlgoSec
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources