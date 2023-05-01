← Company Directory
Bragg Gaming
    • About

    Bragg Gaming Group is a global technology and content supplier to the gaming industry. They offer a range of online games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports. The company also provides managed operational and marketing services to its iGaming operator customers. They offer proprietary third-party gaming content and hold various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. Bragg Gaming Group is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

    bragg.games
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    388
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

