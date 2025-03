BRAC USA is a New York-based organization that supports BRAC's work in empowering the poor in 11 countries across South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. They raise awareness and mobilize resources to support programs in education, health care, girls' empowerment, agriculture, human and legal rights, and more. They work closely with international counterparts to implement cost-effective and evidence-based poverty innovations worldwide. BRAC USA is an independent 501(c)(3) organization.