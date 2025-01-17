← Company Directory
BRAC Bank
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

BRAC Bank Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Bangladesh at BRAC Bank ranges from BDT 1.01M to BDT 1.41M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BRAC Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

BDT 1.1M - BDT 1.33M
Bangladesh
Common Range
Possible Range
BDT 1.01MBDT 1.1MBDT 1.33MBDT 1.41M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Scientist submissions at BRAC Bank to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve BDT 3.59M+ (sometimes BDT 35.86M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at BRAC Bank?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at BRAC Bank in Bangladesh sits at a yearly total compensation of BDT 1,414,456. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BRAC Bank for the Data Scientist role in Bangladesh is BDT 1,012,068.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BRAC Bank

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Dropbox
  • Airbnb
  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources