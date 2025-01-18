Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region at BP totals ₹5.19M per year for H. The median yearly compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package totals ₹4.24M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
J
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
H
₹5.19M
₹4.47M
₹59.5K
₹661K
G
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
0%
YR 1
0%
YR 2
0%
YR 3
100%
YR 4
At BP, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)
0% vests in the 3rd-year (0.00% annually)
100% vests in the 4th-year (100.00% annually)