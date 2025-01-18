← Company Directory
BP
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Data Engineer

  • United Kingdom

BP Data Engineer Salaries in United Kingdom

The median Data Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at BP totals £83.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
BP
Data Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£83.6K
Level
I
Base
£78.4K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£5.2K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at BP?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

0%

YR 2

0%

YR 3

100%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At BP, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 3rd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 4th-year (100.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at BP in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £285,519. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BP for the Data Engineer role in United Kingdom is £115,642.

