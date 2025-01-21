Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at BP ranges from £67.4K per year for I to £288K per year for G. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £155K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
J
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
I
£67.4K
£60.3K
£2.9K
£4.2K
H
£166K
£129K
£29K
£7.9K
G
£288K
£157K
£108K
£23.1K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.9K+ (sometimes £239K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
0%
YR 1
0%
YR 2
0%
YR 3
100%
YR 4
At BP, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)
0% vests in the 3rd-year (0.00% annually)
100% vests in the 4th-year (100.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title