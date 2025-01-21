Software Engineer compensation in India at BP ranges from ₹1.63M per year for J to ₹5.38M per year for H. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.54M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
J
₹1.63M
₹1.47M
₹45.4K
₹122K
I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
H
₹5.38M
₹4.74M
₹38.4K
₹606K
G
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
0%
YR 1
0%
YR 2
0%
YR 3
100%
YR 4
At BP, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)
0% vests in the 3rd-year (0.00% annually)
100% vests in the 4th-year (100.00% annually)
