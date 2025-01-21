← Company Directory
BP
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Houston Area

BP Mechanical Engineer Salaries in Greater Houston Area

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in Greater Houston Area package at BP totals $178K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
BP
Mechanical Engineer
Houston, TX
Total per year
$178K
Level
H
Base
$155K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$23.3K
Years at company
10 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at BP?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

0%

YR 2

0%

YR 3

100%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At BP, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 3rd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 4th-year (100.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at BP in Greater Houston Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $195,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BP for the Mechanical Engineer role in Greater Houston Area is $146,200.

