BP
BP Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Sweden at BP ranges from SEK 257K to SEK 373K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 292K - SEK 339K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 257KSEK 292KSEK 339KSEK 373K
Common Range
Possible Range

SEK 1.67M

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

0%

YR 2

0%

YR 3

100%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At BP, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 3rd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 4th-year (100.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at BP in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 373,418. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BP for the Data Analyst role in Sweden is SEK 257,314.

