The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City is a diverse and inclusive organization that promotes unity, positive relationships, and love for all. With full-time professional leadership and support from part-time workers and volunteers, the club focuses on building character in boys and girls, even those at risk of developing negative habits and attitudes. Membership dues are kept low to ensure affordability for all, and activities take place in welcoming facilities. The club is open to all members and offers a range of nationally-recognized educational and recreational programs to meet their collective and individual needs. Emphasizing guidance and positive values, the club helps young people make appropriate choices in various aspects of their lives.