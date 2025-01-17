All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area at Box totals PLN 526K per year for Team Manager II. The median yearly compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 475K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Box's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Team Manager I
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Team Manager II
PLN 526K
PLN 357K
PLN 169K
PLN 0
Senior Team Manager
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Team Director
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Box, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)