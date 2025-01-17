← Company Directory
Box
Box Software Engineering Manager Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Software Engineering Manager compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Box ranges from $320K per year for Team Manager II to $437K per year for Senior Team Manager. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $350K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Box's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Team Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Team Manager II
$320K
$242K
$77.5K
$0
Senior Team Manager
$437K
$277K
$160K
$0
Team Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Box, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Box in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $455,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Box for the Software Engineering Manager role in San Francisco Bay Area is $340,000.

