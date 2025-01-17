Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Box ranges from $194K per year for L4 to $526K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $248K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Box's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$194K
$154K
$38.5K
$1.7K
L5
$209K
$156K
$49.6K
$2.6K
L6
$236K
$181K
$53.7K
$1.3K
L7
$287K
$225K
$61.5K
$278
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Box, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
