Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Box ranges from PLN 226K per year for L5 to PLN 665K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 350K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Box's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L5
PLN 226K
PLN 186K
PLN 40K
PLN 0
L6
PLN 350K
PLN 251K
PLN 98.6K
PLN 0
L7
PLN 453K
PLN 302K
PLN 145K
PLN 6K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Box, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
