Bounce Salaries

Bounce's salary ranges from $15,937 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $139,485 for a Product Manager in Portugal at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bounce. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$15.9K
Management Consultant
$70.6K
Product Manager
$139K

Software Engineer
$85.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bounce is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $139,485. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bounce is $77,966.

Other Resources