Boston University
Boston University Salaries

Boston University's salary ranges from $41,790 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $124,440 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Boston University. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $45K
Data Analyst
$54.2K
Data Scientist
$109K

Financial Analyst
$92.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$60.8K
Marketing
$50.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$41.8K
Product Design Manager
$124K
Project Manager
$47.8K
Sales
$50.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Boston University is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $124,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Boston University is $52,239.

