Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Manufacturing Engineer Salaries in United States

The median Manufacturing Engineer compensation in United States package at Boston Scientific totals $98K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Boston Scientific's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Boston Scientific
Process Engineer
Minneapolis, MN
Total per year
$98K
Level
L2
Base
$98K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Boston Scientific?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Manufacturing Engineer at Boston Scientific in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $153,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Boston Scientific for the Manufacturing Engineer role in United States is $106,900.

