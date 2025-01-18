← Company Directory
Boston Scientific
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • Manufacturing Engineer

  • Minneapolis-St. Paul Area

Boston Scientific Manufacturing Engineer Salaries in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area

The median Manufacturing Engineer compensation in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area package at Boston Scientific totals $98K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Boston Scientific's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Boston Scientific
Process Engineer
Minneapolis, MN
Total per year
$98K
Level
L2
Base
$98K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Boston Scientific?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Mechanical Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Manufacturing Engineer at Boston Scientific in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $153,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Boston Scientific for the Manufacturing Engineer role in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area is $106,900.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Boston Scientific

Related Companies

  • Eargo
  • Medtronic
  • GoPro
  • Activision
  • Root Insurance
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources