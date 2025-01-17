← Company Directory
Bosta
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Bosta Software Engineer Salaries

Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 344K - EGP 392K
Egypt
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 304KEGP 344KEGP 392KEGP 432K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Bosta?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Bosta in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 432,274. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bosta for the Software Engineer role in Egypt is EGP 304,057.

