Bose
  Project Manager
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Bose Project Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bose's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

MX$1.15M - MX$1.38M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
MX$1.07MMX$1.15MMX$1.38MMX$1.46M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Bose?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Bose in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$28,269,399. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bose for the Project Manager role in Mexico is MXMX$20,714,654.

