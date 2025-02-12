← Company Directory
Bosch Power Tools
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Bosch Power Tools Salaries

Bosch Power Tools's salary ranges from $31,405 in total compensation per year for a Customer Success in United Kingdom at the low-end to $99,725 for a Software Engineer in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bosch Power Tools. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Customer Success
$31.4K
Data Analyst
$45.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$74.5K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

75 7
75 7
Marketing
$72.9K
Software Engineer
$99.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bosch Power Tools is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bosch Power Tools is $72,901.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bosch Power Tools

Related Companies

  • Square
  • SoFi
  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources