Bosch Global
Bosch Global Data Engineer Salaries

The median Data Engineer compensation in Germany package at Bosch Global totals €67.9K per year.

Median Package
Bosch Global
Data Engineer
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Total per year
€67.9K
Level
EG13
Base
€61.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€6.6K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Bosch Global?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at Bosch Global in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €90,477. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bosch Global for the Data Engineer role in Germany is €70,568.

Other Resources