Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Bosch Global ranges from €70.3K per year for EG12 to €84.9K per year for SL4. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €87.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bosch Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
EG12
€70.3K
€68.6K
€0
€1.6K
EG13
€82.7K
€73.5K
€0
€9.2K
EG14
€88.6K
€86.5K
€0
€2.1K
EG15
€94.2K
€90.1K
€0
€4.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
